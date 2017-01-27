Expert discusses why we should take off shoes in the home

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – In a recent Facebook poll question, we asked “Do you take your shoes off when you come into the house?” If you do not, you may want to consider it.

A recent study from the University of Arizona discovered that approximately 421,000 different types of bacteria are tracked into the house because of shoes. Another study from Baylor University released information that people who live near asphalt roads have an increased risk of cancer from the toxins of the coal-tar seal, particularly those tracked into houses from shoes.

Assistant Professor of Biomedical Lab Science at Saint Louis University Donna Duburg joins us to discuss why you should take off your shoes when you enter your home.

