Gioia’s Deli named an american classic

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – St. Louis’ landmark 99-year old deli, Gioia’s Deli, is now a winner of the James Beard “America’s Classic” Award. Located in The Hill in St. Louis, Gioia’s, the grocery turned deli lunch spot, is known for the best hot salami sandwich.

In order to be considered for this award, a restaurant must be “revered, timeless and serve food that reflects the community’s character.” Another requirement is it must be locally owned and in business for a least a decade. Gioia’s Deli will receive the award at a Gala in Chicago in May of this year.

Mother and son co-owners Cathy and Alex Donley join us this morning to speak about the award and the legacy of 99-year old Gioia’s Deli.

For more information, visit www.gioiasdeli.com.

Gioia’s Deli

1934 Macklind Ave.

South St. Louis

314-776-9410