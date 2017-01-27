Health expert shares new powerful two-week detox program

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – New Year’s Resolutions are still in full swing, and Dr. Ian Smith’s new powerful two-week detox program can help you stay strong and healthy.

#1 New York Times Bestseller and Author of “Shred and Super Shred” Dr. Ian Smith is back with his latest, “The Shred Power Cleanse.” This cleanse is a two-week detox program that consists of drinks, salads, snacks, meal plans and work out schedules. And, all of this is packed full of his recommended “Shred Power Ingredients” such as blueberries, chia seeds, kale and strawberries.

Dr. Ian Smith joins us to discuss his latest book and his new detox program.

For more information visit www.shredlife.com.

You can also visit Shredder Nation on Facebook, @DrIanSmith on Twitter or @doctoriansmith on Instagram.