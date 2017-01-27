Kevin Johnson discusses upcoming music events in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This year, St. Louis is going to be jam-packed full of music events. From the Hollywood Casino Ampitheater to the Fox Theatre and the Peabody Opera House, popular artists will be making the trek to St. Louis.

Ranging from country artists Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line to classic Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Broadway Star Idina Menzal, St. Louis is the place to be for the music scene.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Music Critic Kevin Johnson joins us to discuss the upcoming music events hitting St. Louis.