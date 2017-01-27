Local principal named Missouri High School Principal of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO (KTVI) – A student dance-off at a Rockwood Summit High School assembly was already scheduled, but then district superintendent Dr. Eric Knost made a surprise visit for an important announcement.

“I was notified earlier this week that the Missouri Association of School Principals that, for the state of Missouri, has announced that your principal, Dr. Trotier, is the principal of the year,”

Dr. Renee Trotier was showered with congratulations from teachers and students. She’s been in the Rockwood School District for 24 years; she has been Summit principal for six years.

“I'm very overwhelmed; actually, I haven't had time to think about it since I just learned this. I'm very overwhelmed, I'm very honored,” she said.

Dr. Trotier will receive the Missouri High School Principal of the Year award at a conference in March.