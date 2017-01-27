× Madigan seeks to stop workers’ pay until budget passed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is seeking to stop state worker pay until legislators and Gov. Bruce Rauner approve a spending plan.

A motion by Madigan filed Thursday in St. Clair County Circuit Court seeks to dissolve a preliminary injunction which allowed state workers to be paid during the budget impasse. Madigan asks the court dissolve Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s power to authorize payments to state employees on Feb. 28.

In a statement, Mendoza blamed Rauner for the budget impasse. She said state workers wouldn’t face a threat of no pay if he had proposed a balanced budget in 2015 or 2016.

Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly calls the filing “disappointing.”

Madigan’s move comes as Senate leaders try to come up a bipartisan spending plan.