× Man allegedly kills pregnant wife with sword, waits with toddler son for police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A Pennsylvania man is accused of killing his pregnant wife with a sword Friday before calling 911 to report the crime, according to police.

Northern York County Regional Police responded just after 4 p.m. to the 1100 block of Ledge Drive in Jackson Township for a call about a domestic incident involving an edged weapon, according to WPMT-TV.

Police say 35-year-old John Ziegler III called 911 and told the operator that he had struck his 25-year-old wife with a sword, killing her. Zeigler said that he was waiting with his 2-year-old son for police to arrive on scene.

Zeigler surrendered peacefully as soon as officers arrived. Police said they found the body of Zeigler’s wife on the rear deck of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene, as was her unborn child. A scimitar style sword was recovered near the body.

The toddler was uninjured and released into the custody of York County Children, Youth, and Families.

John Ziegler III was transported to Central Booking to be arraigned on charges of criminal homicide and criminal homicide of an unborn child.

Police continue to investigate Friday night and are asking anyone with information to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 292-3647, or through 911.