Man said ‘God told me to do it’ after fatal crash

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Court documents say a Missouri tractor-trailer driver accused of crashing into the back of a pickup truck and killing two people told authorities that “God told me to do it” and “it’s my destiny.”

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 33-year-old Adam Housley, of Mountain Grove, was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder. Bond is set at $750,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The probable cause statement says a witness told investigators that Housley never hit the brakes before crashing Wednesday into the pickup truck as it sat at a red light on U.S. 60 in Seymour. Troopers say the vehicle was pushed into the back of another tractor-trailer.

The crash killed 48-year-old Tisha Briggs and 47-year-old Leo Walker, from West Plains.