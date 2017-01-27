Maryland Heights to establish committee for development plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI)-Maryland Heights city leaders are establishing a special committee to try and figure out what to do with a large plot of land that at one point was looking to be developed by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

The land in question is just off Highway 141 not far from Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park and Highway 364. It`s approximately 2,000 acres of agricultural land in what`s called the Maryland Park Lake District.

Last year, Kroenke and his real estate attorney had pitched a development plan for the area to Maryland Heights city leaders. That plan included a retail, entertainment and sports district.

Now, Maryland Heights officials are establishing a stakeholder advisory committee comprised of regulatory and planning agencies with jurisdiction over the area. The committee is going to work with the Maryland Heights city staff and the city`s Economic Development and Planning Commissions to try and come up with a development plan for the area. City officials say their vision for the land to become a regional sports, entertainment, hospitality and specialty retail destination still remains the goal.

Leaders also want a development with lots of open space and water features.

Once the committee and city officials can come up with a master plan then developers can propose projects that fit into that vision. The committee is set to hold its first meeting in March with a master plan for the area ready by late this year.

Most of land here is owned by second and third generation farm families who support development and want to sell their portions of the area.