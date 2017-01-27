× Missouri man gets multiple life terms in triple homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a 50-year-old man has been sentenced to three life terms and another 105 years for fatally shooting a mother, son and family friend at a Kansas City house.

Anthony Walker of Kansas City was sentenced Thursday for killing 62-year-old Donna Pike and her 41-year-old son Herschel Pike while robbing their home. Fifty-seven-year-old Edward Williams was shot when he went to the home to check on the Pikes and interrupted the crime.

Besides the sentences for first-degree burglary, first-degree murder and armed criminal action, he also faces a 30-year sentence in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bridgett Murphy said she had five children with Herschel Pike. The Kansas City Star reports that she said her family has “been in turmoil” since the killings.