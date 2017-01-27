× Missouri State University campus on lockdown after armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, MO (KTVI)- The campus of Missouri State University was advised to shelter in place on Friday afternoon after an armed robbery on campus. At 2:15pm, the Springfield Police Department received a report of an armed robbery at the Hammons House residence hall. An investigation revealed the correct location to be Hutchens House.

A notice on the Missouri State University website told those on-campus to stay where they were until future notice. Those who were off-campus, were told to stay away.

The robbery suspect was described as an African-American male wearing a camouflage vest, camouflage hat, and gray sweatpants. He displayed a silver handgun and was last seen fleeing toward Elm Street.

Residence halls, Greenwood School, Child Development Center and Taylor Health Center are currently locked down.