× Reward offered for information in TV producer’s death

CHICAGO (AP) _ A $10,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information in the 2016 death in Belize of an executive producer at a Chicago television station.

An autopsy determined ABC-Channel 7 producer Anne Swaney was killed by “asphyxia due to compression of the neck area, throttling and blunt force traumatic injuries to the head and neck.”

The 39-year-old Swaney was reported missing the evening before her body was discovered Jan. 14, 2016, in the Mopan River. Her belongings were later found on a deck by the riverside where she had gone to do yoga exercises.

Swaney was a guest at the Nabitunich resort in the Cayo district when she was reported missing

Earlier this week, the FBI and Belize National Police asked for the public’s help in solving Swaney’s case.