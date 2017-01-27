Serial tip jar thief? Second case emerges from bowling alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO (KTVI) – A thief caught stealing a tip jar from a Webster Groves restaurant hit a nearby business the same night.

A man walked away with the snack bar tip jar from Sunset Lanes Bowling Alley in Marlborough on January 12. General Manager Robert Davis said customers stepped up so the cashier wouldn’t walk away empty-handed.

”They heard about it. And they’d walk up and be like, ‘I’m sorry about what happened. That’s terrible. People are awful.’ And they would hand $2 or $3 over,” he said. “I think she ended up walking out with more than she would have if it hadn’t happened. So, in a way, I guess they benefitted her. But I’m glad they got caught.”

As it turns out, Sunset Lanes wasn’t the only business hit that evening on Watson Road. Davis connected the dots when he heard about a similar incident that happened that same evening.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Webster Groves also reported a man running off with the restaurant’s tip jar.

Two employees ran after the man, chasing him near Watson Road. They turned him over to Webster Groves police.

“It wasn’t until I found out about the incident down the street that I kind of changed my mind thought maybe he thought about us first,” Davis said.

Webster Groves police said the man was arrested and released on a misdemeanor. He has a summons to appear in court.