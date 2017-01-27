× Small plane crash in southwest Missouri sends 2 to hospital

OZARK, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a student pilot and a flight instructor have been taken to a hospital after a small airplane crashed in southwest Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the crash happened Thursday afternoon as the student pilot was attempting to land at the Gimlin Airport southeast of Ozark. Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole says the plane came in too low and clipped power lines in the area, knocking out power to about 450 homes.

Ozark Fire District assistant fire chief Bill Arrington says the plane came to rest upside down in a grassy field about a quarter mile from the airport’s asphalt airstrip.

Cole said one person sustained moderate injuries and the other person serious injuries. Their names weren’t immediately released.