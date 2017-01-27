Students celebrate Chinese New Year at St. Louis Modern Chinese School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The dragon wound its way around the playground outside the St. Louis Modern Chinese School, a charter school in south city. But these students were banging the drum for a big celebration on the lunar calendar – Chinese New Year.

“So this year is the year of the rooster in 2017,” says Lydia Chen, principal at the Chinese School. “So we are here to say goodbye to the year of monkey to welcome the year of the rooster.”

The St. Louis Language Immersion School launched five years ago with help from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Here, they teach grade school students three languages: French, Spanish, and Chinese.

“You know, when we talk about English immersion, we talk about culture,” says Chen. “Language cannot separate from culture. They are all together. So when they come here, they are learning the language and then the culture. And then the Chinese New Year is a big, big culture in here.”

The rooster—or “fire rooster,” as it's also been called—might be a lucky year for students applying to this south city charter school where tuition is free for city residents and they’re taking applications. For students accepted at the school, it might be there lucky year as they breathe new life into the City of St. Louis, three languages at a time.