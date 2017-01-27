× Woman charged in crash that paralyzed Hazelwood officer

HAZELWOOD, MO (KTVI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol filed charges against a north St. Louis woman for her role in an accident that paralyzed a Hazelwood police officer from the chest down.

According to state police, Officer Craig Tudor was responding to a call for assistance on the afternoon of August 25, 2016 when his patrol vehicle collided with another car while traveling on Dunn Road. Tudor’s car went off the road and overturned.

Investigators determined the person behind the wheel of the other car, identified as Danielle Banks, tried to turn into shopping center when she struck the driver’s side of Tudor’s patrol car.

Tudor, 37, spent nearly three months at a rehabilitation facility in Colorado. He returned to Wentzville in December.

Banks, 25, was charged with one count of failure to yield to an approaching vehicle in the opposite direction and one count of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle with its siren and flashing lights on.

Meanwhile, work continues on modifying Officer Tudor’s Wentzville residence to make it more wheelchair accessible. Rescue Responders are working with Payne Family Homes to modify the second story of his home, renovating the bathroom and widening door frames. The Gary Sinise Foundation is also involved in home makeovers for Tudor and officer Flamion.