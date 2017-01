Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - He's a true pro! Meet Bassmaster Rookie of the Year Drew Benton at this year's St. Louis Boat & Sportshow. You can find Benton at the show at 10:00 where he'll be teaching all things fishing, including various techniques to catch certain fish. Saturday, January 28 is Veterans' Day at the show. Don't miss all the action and yummy food as well.

St. Louis Boat & Sportshow runs through Sunday, January 29 in Downtown St. Louis at America's Center.

For more information, visit: http://www.stlouisboatshow.com/