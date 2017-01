Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – On these cold winter days, you may just want to curl up with a good book! This weekend, the Jewish Community Center can help you find that next great read. JCC's Winter Used Book Sale kicks off Sunday, January 29 and continues through Thursday, February 2.

Attendees will find a variety of books, audio books, record albums, DVDs and CDs that are in good condition.

For more information, visit http://jccstl.com/programs/used-book-sale/ or contact Zelda Sparks at 314-442-3169.

