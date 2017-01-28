Phone Geeks in Arnold hit by smash and grab thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO (KTVI) - Employees are cleaning up after a smash and grab at an Arnold phone repair shop. The incident happened overnight and the crooks were caught on camera.

You can see two masked men running through the store carrying stolen items.

The break-in occurred at the Phone Geeks location at the Arnold Crossroads Shopping Center.

The sales manager says they believe the crooks used a landscaping brick to smash in the door.

The burglars also took the register as well as phones and items needing repair.

Police are investigating the theft.