School bus crash caught on video

Los Angeles, California (KTLA) -- Seven students aboard a Los Angeles Unified School District bus walked away without injury Friday morning despite a multi-vehicle crash, which left the bus on top of a parked car in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 65th Street and South Normandie Avenue.

Aerial video showed the badly damaged school bus had ended up on top of one of the cars involved in the crash.

Emergency crews initially thought they were responding to a fatal collision, School District Police Department Sgt. Joseph Ivankay said.

"Fortunately for everybody, there was no fatal," Ivankay said.

Apparently the car crushed by the school bus was parked and unoccupied at the time of the crash, Ivankay said.

The bus hit the car and a pole after swerving to avoid another vehicle that was traveling southbound on Normandie Avenue, Ivankay said.

The bus and car sideswiped each other, leaving the driver of the other vehicle with minor injuries, Ivankay said.

The injured driver said he also had also swerved, prior to hitting the bus, in order to avoid a vehicle that cut him off near 66th Street, Ivankay said.

Seven students aboard the bus at the time of the crash were not injured, Ivankay said.

The bus driver had suffered minor injuries following the crash, Ivankay said.

By Anthony Kurzweil and Chris Burrows