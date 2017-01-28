Thieves smash and grab family owned jewelers in Granite City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, IL (KTVI) – Granite City Police are investigating after thieves smashed and grabbed thousands of dollars of merchandise from Hudson Jewelers early Saturday morning.

"Very scary to get the call at 4:30 in the morning you know it's a call that you never want to get" said John Hudson. "This morning it looks like it was a gang or a group of three masked men it looks like that broke in and bust up our showroom" he said.

Hudson says surveillance video shows three masked thieves smash into the front of the store around 4:30 Saturday morning, and then smash through a number of display cases taking what they could in a matter of minutes.

Hudson doesn't have an exact inventory of what was taken yet, but says the thieves took rings, watches, necklaces and diamonds among other things. Hudson Jewelers has been around for 75 years operating two stores in Granite City and Edwardsville. It was around this time last year that their Edwardsville location was hit.

"It's just disheartening that somebody would have that much evil in them to attack small businesses, family owned businesses at that" said Hudson. "It's just not right. It's disheartening" he said.

Hudson says it will take some time to get the store back to normal, but he says the store will rebound.

"It's more than just cleaning up glass" Hudson said. "To recoup the losses, the showcases or the furniture that has to be remade and all the custom glass that has to be recut... but that will happen. We're here 75 years we'll rebound bigger and better than ever" Hudson said.

Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is asked to contact the Granite City Police.

Thieves smash & grab thousands of dollars of merch from long time family owned jewelers in Granite City. Live w/ look at damage @FOX2now @ 5 pic.twitter.com/xoDpHnzTSc — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) January 28, 2017