Arts Pop: 2017 Theater Circle Awards nominees announced

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Awards season is underway, and St. Louis won’t be left out of the fun. The nominees for the 2017 St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are being announced. The awards honor outstanding work in St. Louis professional theater over the last year.

The organization is made up of critics who cover theater in St. Louis media: in print, online and on the air.

The 2017 Theatre Circle Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. March 20 at Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade High School. The ceremony is open to the public.

Tickets are $15.00. To purchase, visit brownpapertickets.com.

For a full list of nominees, click here.