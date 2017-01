× Billikens Blow 13 Point Lead, Lose at George Washington 63-55

The Billikens looked on their way to a second straight conference win getting out to a 21-8 lead at George Washington on Saturday afternoon. But SLU fell flat late in the game and were outscored 30-12 to lose to the Colonials 63-55. Elliott Welmer led the way with 18 points for Saint Louis. The defeat leaves the Billikens with a 6-15 overall record and a 2-7 mark in the Atlantic 10 Conference.