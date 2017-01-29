× Cardinal: Immigration order is a `dark moment in US history’

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich (blayz SOO’-pich) is calling President Donald Trump’s immigration order “a dark moment in U.S. history.”

Cupich said Sunday that the president’s sweeping executive order that includes temporarily barring the citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the United States “is contrary to both Catholic and American values.”

The Catholic leader calls the order a break with the nation’s long history of welcoming refugees because it aims to turn away refugees, particularly Muslims, fleeing violence, oppression and persecution.

Cupich says the order will only serve to give “aid and comfort to those who would destroy our way of life.”

He says, “The world is watching as we abandon our commitments to American values.”