Church opens its doors to congregation that lost sanctuary to fire

WASHINGTON PARK, IL (KTVI) – A Metro East church opened its doors to a neighboring congregation just three days after The Miracle Tabernacle Church in Washington Park was damaged by fire.

Fox 2’s Kelley Hoskins explains the pastor of the church say it`s a chance for them to help those in need.

Angela Buchanan says her husband who is the pastor of Miracle Tabernacle in Washington Park Illinois is devastated after their church sustained heavy interior damage.

The fire broke out Friday morning.

Buchanan says fire destroyed their sanctuary but not their spirit.

He has done great things; the Lord has done great things.

Buchanan is grateful the pastor of Mount Calvary Church of God and Christ located just a few block away from her church opened their doors this Sunday to her congregation.

Bishop William Scott says it's the right thing to do by letting your light shine before men that they may see your good works.

Members say they are just happy there was no loss of life.

The fire started beneath a stage at the back of Miracle Tabernacle Church and caused heavy damage to the building's interior.

The damage is extensive.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating, but authorities say the fire may have been electrical nature.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Buchanan says the church is the people and not the building and they will rebuild.