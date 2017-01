× Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque reported

Quebec City Police have confirmed via Twitter a shooting at a mosque in Quebec.

The shooting left people dead and wounded, the department said. Police would not confirm the number of dead or injured.

Two people have been arrested and the investigation continues, the department said.

Developing story – more to come

