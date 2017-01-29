Illinois State Police search for “armed & dangerous” suspect from traffic stop

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KTVI) - Illinois State Police continued searching the Metro-East Saturday for a man who they say has been known to shoot at police officers.

FOX 2's Kelley Hoskins joins us from Illinois State Police Headquarters in Collinsville with the latest.