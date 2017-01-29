Mayoral candidates forum held on SLU campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Five democratic candidates for mayor debated the issues facing the City of St. Louis Sunday at the St. Louis University Campus.

Lyda Krewson, Lewis Reed, Antonio French, Jeffrey Boyd and Tishuara Jones all received an invitation from a group representing a number of St. Louis non-profits.

The candidates appeared before a standing room only crowd at the Busch Student Center.

Democrats Bill Haas and Jimmie Matthews were not there, Haas says he was not invited.

None of the three republicans in the race received an invitation either.