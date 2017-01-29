× St. Louis policeman unsure if he can continue after shooting

ST. LOUIS, MO (AP) – A St. Louis police sergeant randomly shot in the face while he sat in traffic in his department vehicle says he’s wrestling with whether he can remain in law enforcement.

Tom Lake tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch one bullet during the November attack hit the father of three just below his left nostril, and the other pierced his left cheek. Lake says he’d be dead if either bullet struck him a quarter of an inch in either direction.

The left side of his face remains numb, and he’s expected to lose teeth because one bullet tore through their roots.

No charges have been filed, though police suspect Lake was shot by 19-year-old George P. Bush III, who later that day was killed in a shootout with other officers.