Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will meet Monday morning to advance plans for a soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis. The board is expected to fine-tune the bill, making it ready for final approval at Friday's meeting.

Aldermen will also work on a bill that places a half cent sales tax on the ballot to fund MetroLink expansion and public safety.

The Ways and Means Committee will consider a bond issue to pay for Scottrade Center improvements.