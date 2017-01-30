Attorney John Marks Discusses the Rise in Divorce Filing

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– Recent numbers indicate that divorce filings in January are on the rise with a 25-35 percent average. When thoughts of getting a divorce arise within a marriage, putting it off until after the holidays is thought to be the reason for this sudden increase. Attorney John Marks of Marks Law Firm discusses the importance of evaluating your specific situation before filing for a divorce, from a financial standpoint to, if children are involved, taking them into consideration as well.