Business at America’s Center adding millions to St. Louis area economy

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The America’s Center Convention business is providing a big punch for our local economy.

Not only with thousands of jobs but hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue.

There is no doubt conventions are big business in St. Louis. Brian Hall is the Chief Marketing Officer for America’s Center and Explore St. Louis. He says, “some$ 285 million dollars’ worth of expenditures take place in America’s Center each year.”

Hall moved here 9-years ago for the job because he says our city is one the best nationally for conventions. We average over 100 conventions and events each year and over 600,000 delegates come through our doors.”

St. Louis' central location is a big key, plus what Hill says is 38,000 quality, close and affordable hotel rooms.

Get this, no Rams, no problem!! The moved helped America’s Center. “There is actually a financial upside to not having the Rams playing here because the deal that was agreed on caused us to lose money.”

Thirty-five percent of those football dates are now occupied, which is new revenue plus the center is 72% percent occupied the rest of the year. However, competition for convention business is fierce!

America’s Center is doing well for now but hasn't had an expansion or renovation since 1995.