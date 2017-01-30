× Chicago mayor calls for actions to welcome immigrants

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is calling on city residents to show immigrants that they are welcome through actions such as hosting a meal or offering kind words.

Emanuel says in a statement Sunday that his family plans to host young immigrants attending Chicago Public Schools and City Colleges of Chicago for “a meal, a conversation and a recognition and celebration of all that unites us, rather than what divides us.”

He’s urging others in the city to host a similar meal at their homes and at neighborhood restaurants or share “welcoming words” through a phone call or email.

On Saturday and Sunday, demonstrators rallied at O’Hare International Airport in the wake of President Donald Trump’s orders banning travel to the U.S. by citizens from seven Muslim majority nations.