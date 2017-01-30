Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for Tuesday…January 31, 2017

Still quiet on this Tuesday…today will be the warmest of the week…no heat wave but a nice afternoon with am pop into the low to mid 50’s…the northwest flow flattens to a zonal flow…warmer temps day and night Monday and Tuesday, then a cold front…a dry front passes late Tuesday night…opening the door to colder weather…low to mid 40’s on Wednesday and highs in the 30’s Thursday and Friday…all is dry for the work week…there are some questions about the upcoming weekend…solutions ranging from more dry to a mix of rain, sleet and snow… but the focus more on the wetter ideas…the mix…the big question is temperature…wild swings…no trust in the solutions right now…but thinking rain developing Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening…changing to a few hours of a mix of rain, sleet and snow late Saturday night and Sunday morning…then kicks away…lets stay tune.