Former President George H.W. Bush released from the hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital, his spokesperson Jim McGrath said in a statement. The 92-year-old was admitted to the hospital January 14 to address a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia.

Bush, 92, sought care at the intensive care unit of Houston Methodist Hospital on January 14 for “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Doctors then performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation,” McGrath said in an earlier statement.

Former first lady Barbara Bush was also admitted the same day to address a case of bronchitis after “experiencing fatigue and coughing,” McGrath said.

After a successful course of treatment involving antibiotics, the former first lady was discharged Monday. She has since returned to visit her husband.