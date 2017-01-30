Immigrants headed for St. Louis halted by President Trump’s Executive Order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Families in the St. Louis area are reeling from the impact of the president's new travel and refugee restrictions. St. Louis's International Institute, which helps immigrants and refugees assimilate to new life in the region, reports at least 53 cases of refugees waiting to join their families here who've just been canceled out of the process by President Trump's executive order.

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay joined the CEO of the International Institute at a news conference, blasting the order. They're calling on the president to ease the restrictions; to allow people who've already been through an 18-24 month vetting process and received security clearances to come to St. Louis.

Saba Khaleel already has an apartment picked out and bought items for her mother, sister, brother-in-law, and their three children who left Iraq and were in Turkey, waiting to fly here within the next week or two.

Khaleet said, “She called me. She was crying. I was crying. I don’t know what to do for her. I’m shocked. They`ve been waiting in Turkey now for 3 and a half years. I lost my father last year in Turkey. I didn`t have a chance to see him again. Then when they found hope, there’s hope in USA, everything disappeared.”

She added, “I really wish the president would look with mercy to all - he is our president now - if he could do that for refugees. They are really innocent people.”