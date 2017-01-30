Joe Buck Previews Super Bowl LI on Sports Final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne sits down with Fox Sports play by play announcer and St. Louis native Joe Buck. The veteran NFL and MLB voice on Fox will call his fifth Super Bowl this coming Sunday, February 5, 2017 on Fox 2. Martin and Joe talk about the match up between the Falcons and Patriots. Joe also addresses broadcasting to millions of people and the scrutiny that goes with it in this age of social media.