Major League Baseball punishes Cardinals for hacking Astros

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Major League Baseball is punishing the Cardinals for hacking the Astros. The Redbirds will have to pay a $2 million fine and send two draft picks to Houston.

The following orders have been issued by Major League Baseball:

1. Mr. Correa will be placed on the permanently ineligible list effective immediately.

2. The Cardinals’ two highest available selections in the 2017 First Year Player Draft (i.e., their 2nd Round selection [pick no. 56] and Compensation Round B selection [pick no. 75]) will be awarded to the Astros.

3. The Cardinals will pay the Astros the sum of 2,000,000 within 30 days of the issuance of this decision.

“We respect the Commissioner’s decision and appreciate that there is now a final resolution to this matter,” said St. Louis Cardinals Chairman and CEO William O. DeWitt Jr. in a statement. “Commissioner Manfred’s findings are fully consistent with our own investigation’s conclusion that this activity was isolated to a single individual.”

“This has been a long and challenging process for all of us, especially those within our baseball operations department,” said Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak in a statement. “We have learned a great deal along the way and we have taken additional steps to ensure that something like this doesn’t ever happen again.”

The former scouting director of the St. Louis Cardinals was sentenced to nearly four years in jail for hacking the Houston Astros’ player personnel database.

Christopher Correa’s sentencing in Houston federal court Monday came after he pleaded guilty in January to five counts of unauthorized access of a protected computer. He was sentenced to 46 months behind bars and ordered to pay $279,038 in restitution.

Correa was the Cardinals’ director of baseball development until being fired last summer.

The data breach was first reported in June 2014 when Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow told reporters the team had been the victim of hackers who accessed servers and published online months of internal trade talks. Luhnow had previously worked for the Cardinals.