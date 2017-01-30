Missouri mom-to-be will give birth without husband after US travel ban

ST. JOSEPH, MO (KTVI) – A pregnant Missouri woman may have to give birth without her husband after President Donald Trump’s travel ban. The Los Angeles Times reports that the 29-year-old registered nurse from St. Joseph is married to a Kurdish man named Hoger Ameen. He is barred from entering the United States after the controversial executive order.

Ameen is a telecommunications worker working in the Iraqi city Sulaymaniyah. Adrian moved to Iraq five years ago to do relief work. She met her husband at church in 2013 and they married the following year.

The 29-year-old husband and father-to-be went to his visa interview last June. The following month, his wife moved back to her hometown of Saint Joseph, Missouri, where the pair were hoping to spend the first couple of years of their son’s life.

The President’s order suspends arrivals from several predominantly Muslim countries, among them Iraq. The trip is off, and Adrian is facing the prospect of having to give birth without her husband present. Even if the order was lifted and her husband’s visa approved, it would take two weeks to mail it to Iraq. The couple tells the Los Angeles Times that they’re devastated.

Rachel Adrian tweeted this message to Donald Trump, “Sorry @realDonaldTrump there is one little Iraqi Kurd you can’t stop from coming into this country.”

Trump signed an executive order Friday barring citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan from entering the country for 90 days and suspended the admission of all refugees for 120 days. The order indefinitely bans entry of those fleeing from war-torn Syria.

While many countries have lambasted the ban, Muslim-majority nations not on the blacklist have remained largely silent — with the exception of Pakistan. Australia, which has implemented hard-line policies against refugees, was one of the few nations to voice support for the ban.

Here’s what some world figures had to say:

Countries on Trump’s banned list

Iran: Trump’s immigration order is “insulting” and a “gift to extremists,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said. Iran will take “reciprocal measures in order to safeguard the rights of its citizens until the time of the removal of the insulting restrictions of the government of the United States against Iranian nationals.”

Iraq: The Foreign Ministry expressed its “regret and astonishment” over the ban, saying it was “unfortunate” the decision had been made, despite the two nations achieving victories in their joint fight against ISIS.

“It is necessary that the new American administration reconsider this wrong decision, and we affirm Iraq’s real desire to strengthen and develop the strategic partnership between the two countries and increase the prospects of cooperation in the counter-terrorism field and economic sphere and all (that) serves both countries’ interests.”

Sudan: “The Sudanese citizens living in the United States are known for their good reputation, respect for American laws, and their lack of involvement in radical and criminal acts,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said, adding that the Sudanese people are “heirs to the ancient Nile River civilization, which is marked by tolerance and peaceful coexistence.” The ministry called on Washington to remove Sudan from the US list of states that sponsor terrorism.

Yemen: The ban is “not justified” and “supports the terrorists and sows divisions among people,” Yemen’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Abdel-Malak al-Mekhlafi posted on Twitter. The Foreign Ministry said that attempts to classify Yemeni citizens as a probable source for terrorism were “illegal and illegitimate.”