Missouri Senate considers lawmaker pay raises

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri senators are considering a pay raise for themselves and other elected officials.

Senators on Monday debated whether to block proposed salary increases. Lawmakers would get about $1,800 more over two years on top over their $36,000 yearly salary.

In Missouri, a citizen panel recommends how much lawmakers and statewide elected officials are paid. The process was designed so lawmakers wouldn’t have to decide their own pay.

The raises will take effect in July unless two-thirds of lawmakers vote against them before Wednesday.

House members voted 154-5 against pay raises last week.

But it’s facing pushback in the Senate. Some senators say voting on pay increases presents a conflict of interest and are recusing themselves from a vote.