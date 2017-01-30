Mysterious noise has U. City residents scratching their heads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI) - It’s a mystery some University City residents are hoping to solve. Some residents report hearing a loud bang in the middle of the night. University City resident Josh Gilbert says he’s heard the noise about a dozen times during the past few months.

“It’s a loud bang with an echo,” said Gilbert. “It’s always late at night and it’s always at 2:30 to 3 o’clock in the morning,” Gilbert said.

Dozens of residents have shared comments about the mystery noise through an online forum. There’s plenty of speculation from residents about the source of the noise but no answers. University City Police are unaware of any problem. We also checked with Ameren Missouri to see if the mystery noise could be related to faulty transformers. The power company reports no recent problems.

Gilbert said Thursday was the last time he heard the sound. He said his fiancé felt it shake their home. Gilbert said he’s not sure their home shook but said it definitely rattled the windows. Gilbert added, “I just want to know what it is.”