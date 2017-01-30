New Captain: Troopers focus on networking & accountability to those they serve and protect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KTVI) - It's only been a little over two weeks since Timothy Tyler has taken the role of captain with the Illinois State Police.

“I actually get my brass ring tomorrow," said the 22-year police force veteran.

The brass ring Tyler said is a symbol of achievement that he is now set out to live up to.

"There's a big difference between law enforcement and justice," Tyler said, "what we truly focus on is networking, and accountability to troopers to their community members."

Tyler is overseeing two districts, with 120 troopers and 10 counties.

Tyler said that even though he’s taken on the rank of captain, he never forgets that he is a trooper first even if that includes responding to the scene of an active investigation or connecting and building a relationship with the community.

"When we get the call we go," he said, "it’s not about the uniform we are human, and some of the things we see, we do hurt."

Tyler said that his troopers answered more than 87,000 calls for service in 2016.

Some of challenges he said are not new especially when it comes to monitoring the state’s roads and keeping them safe.

“What we truly focus on is reducing fatalities, we think one fatality is too much," he said.

Tyler said that even though it’s been said over and over again, he and his department’s is focusing on giving communities total transparency.

"We owe them that, we owe them that transparency,” Tyler said, "I believe in three things, I believe that if you have talents, if you have time and treasures then we need to share with others."

Tyler wouldn’t talk about Illinois’ current budget woes and whether it has any impact on his department.

He said, that the department is noticing an uptick in the number of applicants. A class of 120 new recruits starts in July.