People speak out on recent crime around Soulard

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – After a weekend of business break-ins throughout the Soulard neighborhood, residents and visitors are speaking out on their thoughts on the recent increase in crime.

"I have to be with someone at all times" said Emily Webbe "I don't feel safe if I'm by myself. But that's pretty much everywhere" she said.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report the neighborhood has seen an increase in total reported crimes by nearly 21 percent from this time last year. While violent crimes have remained the same for the most part, property crimes have increased.

"With the shutdown of tent city, maybe being this close to the halfway home you can see where some of the crime may pass over or come into this area" said Trevynne Brett.

"I personally haven't had any issues" said Phillip Martel. "I know not to walk down the alleyways by myself, I try to stay on the main streets where there’s lots of people" he said.

As the neighborhood prepares for one of their busiest months with Mardi Gras just a few weeks away, Brett says the best thing for everyone to do is remain vigilant.

"There's crime just like every place in St. Louis but like with all citizens I think we keep our heads on the swivel the right way and we're perfectly safe. Just know your surroundings" he said.