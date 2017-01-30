Pet of The Week: April, 2-year-Old Min-Pin Mix

Posted 12:12 pm, January 30, 2017, by
april

ST.LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–  The Pet of the week is April. She is two years old and she is a min-pin mix. Sent to Metro East Humane Society from Animal control, she is almost potty trained and gets along with both cats and other dogs. She loves to be held, belly rubs and cuddling. She is very quiet, enjoys taking naps and going for walks. Metro East Humane Society wants you to come find a new furry friend. Located in Edwardsville, Illinois, you can come and adopt April, or another one of the animals looking for a loving new home.

  • AM Show
    Scarlet

    Pet of the Week – Scarlet

  • News
    pet-of-the-week

    Pet of the Week- Lily

  • AM Show
    promo307044723

    Pet of the Week – Trisha

  • AM Show
    pet-of-the-week-selma

    Pet of the Week- Selma

  • AM Show
    pet-of-the-week

    Pet of the Week- Sadie

  • AM Show
    beagle

    Pet of the Week – Trigger

  • AM Show
    Nemo. (Humane Society of Metro East in Edwardsville)

    Pet of the Week – Nemo

  • News
    promo309463717

    Pet of the Week – Gerttie

  • AM Show
    promo306440062

    Pet of the Week – Barney

  • News
    pet-of-the-week-bumpkin

    Pet of the Week- Bumpkin

  • AM Show
    pet-of-the-week-charlie

    Pet of the Week- Charlie

  • AM Show
    trapper

    Pet of the Week – Trapper

  • AM Show
    ktvi-vid22257-in109676-out111432-30dc3514-587d09d3-largeimage

    Pet of the Week- Larry