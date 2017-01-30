× Pet of The Week: April, 2-year-Old Min-Pin Mix

ST.LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– The Pet of the week is April. She is two years old and she is a min-pin mix. Sent to Metro East Humane Society from Animal control, she is almost potty trained and gets along with both cats and other dogs. She loves to be held, belly rubs and cuddling. She is very quiet, enjoys taking naps and going for walks. Metro East Humane Society wants you to come find a new furry friend. Located in Edwardsville, Illinois, you can come and adopt April, or another one of the animals looking for a loving new home.