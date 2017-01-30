Police attempting to locate missing runaway from Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, MO (KTVI) – The Webster Groves Police Department is asking for the publics’ help to locate a missing runaway teen. Police say 15-year-old Alex Arndt was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. He’s 6 foot 1inch, weighs 150 pounds and has blond-brown hair that’s shaved on the left side and combed overt to the right.

He also wears dark rimmed glasses.

Alex is believed to still be in the St. Louis area, but may be attempting to travel to California or Oregon.

If you’ve seen Alex Arndt, please call 911 or the Webster Groves Police Department 314-645-3000.