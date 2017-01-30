× Schnucks, Instacart bringing grocery delivery service to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-With more and more consumers turning to online shopping, locally owned Schnucks is being on a new service for its customers. Beginning in February, the grocery chain is rolling out a new online ordering and delivery service at 29 of its stores in Missouri and Illinois.

Schnucks is partnering with Instacart to offer what’s called “Schnucks Delivers’” beginning in February 16, 2017. An Instacart spokesperson told our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Straub’s, Shop ’n Save, Whole Foods Market, Costco, and Petco are also starting online ordering.

Based in San Francisco, Instacart provides delivery service for retailers across the country. The Post-Dispatch reports that Instacart plans to hire at least 50 people in the St. Louis area.

You will find the new service at Schnucksdelivers.com. Instacart provides the software, shoppers and drivers.