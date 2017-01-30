Song of the Day – Something Rotten!

Critically acclaimed, Something Rotten! Broadway’s funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years, is coming to the Fabulous Fox February 7-19 and we have tickets!

From the director of Aladdin and the co-director of The Book of Mormon, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is “Broadway’s big, fat hit!” (New York Post). Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is “The Producers + The Book of Mormon x The Drowsy Chaperone. Squared!” (New York Magazine).

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, January 30th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

