Springfield joining trend of hosting winter farmers markets

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois’ capital city of Springfield is the latest place to host a winter farmers market.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that one farmers market is planned this weekend it will repeat on the fourth Saturday of February, March and April. Illinois Stewardship Alliance executive director Lindsay Record says the markets will have about a dozen vendors. She says that nonprofit is hoping that farmers “over time will invest in the infrastructure to extend the season.” The group promotes locally grown food and produce.

Winter farmers markets are possible thanks to growing techniques that make certain plants available during cold-weather months. There’s also been consumer demand for the winter markets.

Growers say the major challenges to having more winter markets are infrastructure and logistics.

