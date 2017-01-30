St. Louis businesses help girl fight ALS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - 13-year -old Tealyn Wendler of Waukesha lost her mother to ALS a year ago. Now Tealyn is inspiring others to help in the battle against the disease. Numotion which is headquarters in St. Louis surprised Tealyn Monday with a Skype call. The company's employees are raising money to help Tealyn in honor of her mother. More than 200 employees held signs and cheered the girl as they told her the money they were raising would be going to her fundraiser.

If you would like to help Tealyn, you can donate here.