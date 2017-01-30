× St. Louis mayor calls travel ban “un-American”

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay is weighing in on President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily bans immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, calling the action “un-American.”

The Democratic mayor took to Twitter Sunday to express his concerns. He wrote, “Government sanctioned religious persecution is un-American and contrary to the values of our community.”

In another tweet, Slay noted that two-thirds of Syrian refugees in St. Louis are under 8 years of age, and that the city has grown “stronger and more diverse by welcoming immigrants.”

Government sanctioned religious persecution is un-American and contrary to the values of our community. #fgs — MayorSlay.com (@MayorSlay) January 29, 2017

Two-thirds of Syrian refugees in #stl are under 8 years old. #stl has grown stronger & more diverse by welcoming refugees & immigrants #fgs — MayorSlay.com (@MayorSlay) January 29, 2017